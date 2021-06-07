CORRECTED-Hipgnosis Songs Fund revenue jumps as COVID-19 drives surge in streaming

(Corrects currency to U.S. dollars, from British pounds, in second paragraph)

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Hipgnosis Songs Fund posted a jump in its annual revenue on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic helped boost music consumption through streaming services.

The company, which acquired 84 new catalogues in the last year, said revenue for the twelve months ended March 31 was $138.4 million, up 66.1% from the same period in 2020. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)