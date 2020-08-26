Company News
CORRECTED-Triton makes 3.9 bln crown bid for Swedish IT consultant HiQ

STOCKHOLM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Triton on Wednesday announced a 3.9 billion crown ($444.92 million) cash bid for IT consultancy firm HiQ International, a 25% premium to the company’s closing price on Tuesday.

Triton said the bid of 70 crowns per share was conditional on reaching an acceptance level of at least 70%.

“HiQ has the opportunity to develop into a Northern European leader by building on its unique platforms...as well as its industry leading innovation, industrial and technology expertise,” Triton’s Head of Nordics Thomas Hofvenstam said in a statement.

“This would, however, require significant, long-term investments over several years.”

$1 = 8.7656 Swedish crowns

