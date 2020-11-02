Hiscox sets aside $75 mln for catastrophe claims

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox said on Monday it reserved $75 million for catastrophe claims in the third quarter, with the most active North American wind season on record and another significant wildfire season in California.

While the severity of individual catastrophe events was lower compared to the prior years, Hiscox has seen a high frequency of natural disasters, the UK-listed company said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)