Insurer Hiscox's 1st-qtr premiums rise on higher rates

May 7 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd’s gross written premiums rose 3.3 percent in the first quarter as the Lloyd’s of London insurer saw rates improving in the London market, although it said the region was hit by higher frequency of property losses.

The FTSE-100 insurer, which underwrites a range of risks including fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, said gross written premiums on a constant currency basis rose to $1.16 billion, for the three months ended March 31. (Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)