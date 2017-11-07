FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Underwriter Hiscox revises down hurricane claim estimates
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 7, 2017 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Underwriter Hiscox revises down hurricane claim estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it now estimates net claims for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria to total around $225 million, having previously estimated the same amount for Harvey and Irma alone.

The insurer, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, also said claims arising from the Mexico earthquakes and California wildfires are not expected to be material for the group.

The third quarter of 2017 is expected to be the costliest on record for the insurance and reinsurance industry due to the run of natural catastrophes, with policy rates expected to go up as a result. However Hiscox seems so far to be weathering the impact better than some rivals.

The underwriter reported gross written premiums for the first nine months rose 12.4 percent to 2.09 billion pounds ($2.75 billion), helped by its Hiscox USA business.

“The recent catastrophes are estimated to have cost the industry $100 billion and follow a decade of rate reductions. Therefore, it is not surprising that we are seeing signs of a hardening market,” Hiscox said. ($1 = 0.7605 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.