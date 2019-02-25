Financials
February 25, 2019 / 7:15 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Insurer Hiscox's 2018 profit rises more than three-fold

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Hiscox Ltd reported a profit for the year that beat market expectations driven by higher gross written premiums and smaller catastrophe losses compared to a year earlier.

The underwriter’s pretax profit jumped to $137.4 million, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from $39.7 million a year earlier. Gross written premiums increased to $3.78 billion for 2018 from $3.29 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $129 million and gross written premiums of $3.75 billion for 2018, according to the company-supplied consensus.

Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below