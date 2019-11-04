Insurer Hiscox's premiums grow, keeps reserves for hurricane Dorian

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox said on Monday earnings from premiums rose in the first nine months of the year and that it had set aside $165 million for claims related to hurricane Dorian and typhoons Hagibis and Faxai.

The blue-chip company also said it was exposed to the recent California wildfires but said the size of any potential loss was unclear so far.

Gross written premiums climbed 7.3% to $3.21 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)