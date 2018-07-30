Underwriter Hiscox reports higher first-half profit

July 30 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd on Monday reported a more than 26 percent jump in first-half pre-tax profit, driven by higher premiums earned.

The insurer reported pre-tax profit of $163.6 million in the six months ended June, from $129.1 million a year earlier.

“It has been a good start to the year, but hurricanes can blow us off course in the second half,” Chairman Robert Childs said. Last year, insurers and reinsurers suffered the costliest year ever when they faced record claims from hurricanes and earthquakes.