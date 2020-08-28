China's Hisense creates new jobs in Slovenia as orders jump

LJUBLJANA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese household appliances maker Hisense said on Friday it was creating a total of 550 new jobs in Slovenia due to a sharp rise in orders, having reversed an earlier decision to shrink its workforce in the country.

The company has already added some 300 jobs this month, with another 250 expected by the end of September. Spokeswoman Mateja Celin said the overall number of roles in Slovenia, where Hisense makes cooking appliances, dish washers, washers and dryers, would increase by about 10%.

“In the second half of this year we have more orders than ever before, up each month by more than 30% compared to last year,” the company said in a statement, adding that it expected orders to continue rising by 15 to 20% at the start of next year.

Hisense said in April it would cut jobs in Europe this year after orders fell by 50% year on year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celin said those cuts had not happened, adding that orders have been rising since the end of June.

Slovenia, which in May became the first European state to declare an end to its coronavirus epidemic, has so far reported 2,797 coronavirus cases and 133 deaths. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)