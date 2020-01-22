Slovenia's Chinese-owned appliance maker Gorenje to cut 176 jobs

LJUBLJANA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s household appliances maker Gorenje, owned by Chinese electronics firm Hisense, will cut 176 jobs by the middle of April to reduce costs and improve business results, Gorenje said on Wednesday.

Gorenje, which was taken over by Hisense in 2018, employs about 4,200 people in Slovenia where it produces dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and cookers.

“We will reduce the number of indirect production workers ... who work in production but do not directly compose or produce half-products or final products,” Gorenje said in a statement sent to Reuters.

It added the reduction is a part of full integration into the Hisense group which is expected to be completed this year. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Chris Reese)