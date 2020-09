TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Lease said on Thursday it would merge with Hitachi Capital Corp in the spring of 2021, confirming a plan first reported earlier by Diamond magazine online.

The Diamond report prompted the Tokyo Stock Exchange to suspend trading in both companies’ shares. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Hideyuki Sano Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by David Dolan)