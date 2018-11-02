Japan's Hitachi Chemical finds improper testing of 30 more products

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi Chemical Co said on Friday it has found improper tests were conducted on nearly 30 more products, accounting for about a tenth of its revenues, deepening a compliance crisis that has battered its share price.

In a statement, the Hitachi Ltd unit said the list included material used in lithium-ion batteries, among others, and affected about 1,900 companies.

That was in addition to the roughly 500 companies affected by the initial finding that improper tests were carried out on lead-acid batteries back in June, it said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)