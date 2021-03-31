UPDATE 1-Hitachi to buy U.S. software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 bln - Nikkei

(Adds share price reaction, background)

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd plans to buy U.S. software company GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Shares in Hitachi fell 4% after the report, which came after a series of divestitures by the conglomerate, including sales of its chemical unit and a diagnostic imaging business.

Recent media reports have also said it is discussing a sale of Hitachi Metals Ltd.