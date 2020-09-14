Hitachi decides to exit UK nuclear power project - Mainichi newspaper

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd will completely exit from a stalled British nuclear power project, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The board of directors could make a formal decision as early as at their planned meeting on Wednesday, the paper said, citing sources.

A Hitachi spokeswoman said the reported decision was not something the company announced. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)