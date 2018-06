OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision will establish a permanent London office and has hired John Knight, Equinor’s former head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, as a senior partner, it said on Wednesday.

Oliver Dunn, director of oil and gas corporate finance at EY, will also become a HitecVision partner, the company added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)