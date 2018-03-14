FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 14, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Norwegian oil firm Point Resources raises $250 mln in bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) -

** HitecVision-backed oil firm Point Resources has raised $250 million via a senior unsecured bond issue, with maturity on September 2024, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday

** The bond issue further increases the company’s liquidity buffer, enhances investment capacity and diversifies funding sources, CFO Thomas Bjoergo said

** The company did not release details on the pricing of the bond

** DNB, Pareto Securities and SpareBank1 Markets served as joint lead managers and bookrunners

** Point Resources aims to become a leading, independent player on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It targets production of more than 150,000 boepd by the mid-2020s (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.