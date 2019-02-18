Data business Hivemind gains Barclays and Fidelity backing

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hivemind, the data company spun out of hedge fund Winton Group in 2018, has received backing from investment bank Barclays and asset manager Fidelity International in its latest funding round.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Hivemind, which develops software to make sense of unstructured data sets such as news articles, blogs and images, said it would use the money to expand its sales, engineering and data science teams.

As part of the deal, Hivemind said that Barclays and Fidelity would both gain a seat on the board, which also includes Winton founder David Harding. (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by David Goodman)