Hong Kong Express expects 6-month delay in Airbus A320neo deliveries due to engine issues - source

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Express expects deliveries of new Airbus SE A320neo jets to be delayed by six months due to issues with engines made by Pratt & Whitney , a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

The budget airline has grounded one affected A320neo until May due to a lack of spare engines, said the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

Hong Kong Express representatives were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)