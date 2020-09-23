Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Holland & Knight taps Paul Hastings partner for Latin America practice as competition mounts

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

As more U.S. firms turn their attention to Latin America, Holland & Knight is adding to its already established practice with the arrival of partner Steven Sandretto from Paul Hastings.

Sandretto, who was based in Paul Hastings’ São Paulo office, will be a member of Holland & Knight’s Northeast corporate, M&A and securities group and part of its Latin America practice, based in New York, the firm announced Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32Wrq1t

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up