Holland & Knight taps bipartisan duo to launch new state AG group

Holland & Knight on Thursday announced it has launched a new state attorneys general team, led by a new hire from Troutman Pepper Sanders Hamilton.

Stephen Cobb, who was a Virginia deputy attorney general from 2017 to 2019 before taking a counsel position at Troutman Pepper, will be a partner in Holland & Knight’s public policy and regulation group in Washington, D.C. He will lead the new cross-disciplinary state AG team alongside James Schultz, who joined Holland & Knight in September from Cozen O’Connor.

