MOVES-Hong Kong stock exchange reappoints Charles Li as CEO

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) has reappointed Chief Executive Officer Charles Li for a further three years, the bourse said on Tuesday.

Li has been chief executive of HKEX since January 2010, and will stay on until October 2021 under the new contract.

Prior to joining the exchange Li was China chairman at JPMorgan Chase.

In his time as CEO, Li has overseen a number of changes.

Most significantly, this year, the bourse eased rules allowing certain companies with weighted voting rights and biotech companies that have not yet earned any revenues to list in Hong Kong, as well as making it easier for overseas listed firms to carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Li’s reappointment has to be approved by the Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong’s stock market regulator.