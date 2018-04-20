FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 20, 2018 / 2:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong exchange to announce new listing rules on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) will announce new listing rules for companies including those with dual-class shares on Tuesday, its chief executive said.

The new listing rules will become effective from April 30, Charles Li told reporters.

The new rules will pave the way for more stock market debuts by early-stage biotech companies, and encourage companies listed overseas to consider Hong Kong as a secondary listing venue.

The exchange in February published details of the proposed rule changes. (Reporting by Sijia Zhang; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.