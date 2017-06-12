FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx to launch consultations on review of boards on Friday
June 12, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 2 months ago

HKEx to launch consultations on review of boards on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange will launch long-awaited consultations on a review of the city's growth enterprise market (GEM) board and new board on Friday, the bourse's chief executive Charles Li said on Monday. The Hong Kong stock exchange is proposing to launch a new listing venue that would allow companies with different voting rights to go public in the city, in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.

Reporting By Michelle Price and William Ho, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree

