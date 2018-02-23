FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Funds News
February 23, 2018 / 8:44 AM / in 44 minutes

HKEX to offer concessions for U.S. and UK-listed firms to list in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), the city’s exchange operator, said on Friday it plans to offer concessions to U.S. and UK-listed companies considering a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The plans are part of the exchange’s efforts to woo blockbuster Chinese companies to its market, including tempting home tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu that are listed in New York.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.