May 9, 2018 / 4:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

HKEX first-quarter net profit rises 49 pct on higher trading fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 49 percent on year, thanks to a significant increase in trading fees.

HKEX, which runs the Hong Kong stock exchange, posted a net profit of HK$2.56 billion ($326.12 million) for the first three months of this year, up from HK$1.72 billion a year ago, beating the HK$2.31 billion average of two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Trading fees rose 96 percent year on year. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sunil Nair)

