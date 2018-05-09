HKEX first-quarter net profit rises 49 pct on higher trading fees

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 49 percent on year, thanks to a significant increase in trading fees.

HKEX, which runs the Hong Kong stock exchange, posted a net profit of HK$2.56 billion ($326.12 million) for the first three months of this year, up from HK$1.72 billion a year ago, beating the HK$2.31 billion average of two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Trading fees rose 96 percent year on year. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sunil Nair)