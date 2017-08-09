FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong exchange Q2 profit rises 12.5 pct on higher trading fees
August 9, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong exchange Q2 profit rises 12.5 pct on higher trading fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) posted on Wednesday a 12.5 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates, bolstered by a surge in trading fees.

The stock exchange operator of Hong Kong, which was the world’s No. 1 IPO market in 2015 and 2016, is benefitting from an improvement in investor sentiment that has translated into higher trading activity.

HKEX posted a profit of HK$1.8 billion ($230.0 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended in June, up from HK$1.6 billion in the same period last year.

That compared with the HK$1.6 billion average forecast of analysts, as per Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 7.8262 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Farah Master, Sumeet Chatterjee and Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

