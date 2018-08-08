Hong Kong exchanges first-half net profit up 44 pct to record

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator said first-half net profit rose 44 percent, thanks to record high revenues from both trading and new listings.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) posted a record high net profit of HK$5.04 billion for the six months to June compared to HK$3.49 billion ($444.62 million) for the same period a year earlier.

The exchange’s average daily turnover for the first six months of the year - equities plus derivatives - was HK$126.6 billion, 67 percent higher than in the first six months of 2017, the HKEX said in its filing. ($1=7.8494 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alun David John; editing by Neil Fullick)