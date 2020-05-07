Financials
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong bourse operator's quarterly profit drops, CEO stepping down in 2021

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said on Thursday Chief Executive Charles Li will step down next year, as it reported a drop in quarterly profit on investment losses.

The Hong Kong bourse operator’s net profit fell to HK$2.26 billion ($291.58 million) in the first three months of 2020, from HK$2.61 billion a year earlier.

The company, however, said fees from trading rose in the quarter as volumes surged due to the coronavirus-driven market volatility.

In a separate filing, HKEX said Li would step down from his role as CEO in October 2021, at the end of his current term.

He has been chief executive since 2010.

$1 = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Aditya Soni

