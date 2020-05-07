UPDATE 2-Bourse operator HKEX profit drops on investment losses; CEO to step down in 2021

* HK$47 million investment loss overshadows 45% trading fee rise

* Charles Li stepping down in Oct 2021, or when successor chosen

* Stock Connect sees record turnover (Adds more details on earnings, CEO’s stepping down, background, shares)

By Alun John

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) posted a 13% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, as investment losses offset gains from higher trading volumes, and said its Chief Executive Charles Li will step down next year.

The Hong Kong bourse operator’s net profit fell 13% to HK$2.26 billion ($291.58 million) in the first three months of 2020, from HK$2.61 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement. Shares of the company fell 3.4% after the results.

HKEX’s profit decline contrasts with results from other global exchanges, including rival Singapore, whose net profit rose on the back of higher trading volumes.

HKEX’s fees from trading rose 45% compared with the first quarter of 2019 as average daily trading turnover surged 20% amid high market volatility triggered by the new coronavirus pandemic.

But these gains were outweighed by a loss on investments of HK$47 million as compared to gains of HK$882 million a year earlier due to a global markets rout.

In a separate filing, HKEX said Li would step down from his role as CEO in October 2021, at the end of his current term, or earlier if a successor is appointed before then.

He has been chief executive since 2010.

Li’s decision to step down raises questions around succession planning and HKEX’s strategic direction after his 10-year reign, Citi analyst Tian Yafei wrote in a research note.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Charles for his extraordinary leadership and contribution to the Hong Kong market over the last decade, and to thank him on behalf of the Board, for giving us as much time as possible to ensure a smooth transition,” said HKEX chairman Laura Cha in a statement.

Cha will lead the selection committee to appoint Li’s replacement.

Former JPMorgan banker Li, known for his complex extended metaphors, stunned investors last year when HKEX launched an audacious but ultimately unsuccessful bid to purchase the London Stock Exchange Group.

During his time as CEO, HKEX has presented itself as a gateway between China and the rest of the world, and it has benefited from a wave of IPOs as giant Chinese companies raised billions from international investors.

Stock Connect, a mechanism created in 2014, for Chinese investors to trade Hong Kong-listed shares and international investors to trade shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, is now the main channel into China for investors overseas.

Stock Connect saw record turnover in the first three months of this year in terms of both international investors buying mainland China-listed shares, and mainland investors buying Hong Kong-listed shares.