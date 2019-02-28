HKEX to expand connect schemes and launch new commodities products

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator on Thursday said it would expand its connect schemes and launch a series of new products, as it announced its strategy for the next three years. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said in a statement that it would enhance both its stock and bond connect schemes, develop new products in commodities and fixed income, and look to expand its global footprint.

Stock connect, launched in 2014, and bond connect, launched in 2017, give international investors access to mainland Chinese markets via the Hong Kong exchange, and Chinese investors access to Hong Kong’s capital markets.

HKEX reported on Wednesday that its 2018 profit surged 26 percent to a record high of HK$9.31 billion ($1.2 billion), boosted by fees from mega IPOs in the first part of the year as well as clearing fees and strong trading. ($1 = 7.8491 Hong Kong dollars)