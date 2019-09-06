Financials
September 6, 2019 / 1:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

HKEX chief says derivatives trading glitch caused by software bug

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A derivatives trading glitch at bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) was caused by a software bug and was not due to human error, chief executive Charles Li said on Friday.

Li was speaking a day after HKEX suspended trading in its derivatives market for the afternoon and after-hours sessions “due to prolonged connectivity issues on the Hong Kong Futures Automatic Trading System”.

Reporting By Alun John, Noah Sin and Donny Kwok, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below