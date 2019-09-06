HKEX chief says derivatives trading glitch caused by software bug

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A derivatives trading glitch at bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) was caused by a software bug and was not due to human error, chief executive Charles Li said on Friday.

Li was speaking a day after HKEX suspended trading in its derivatives market for the afternoon and after-hours sessions “due to prolonged connectivity issues on the Hong Kong Futures Automatic Trading System”.