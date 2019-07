HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has appointed long-time policy insider Eddie Yue to lead its central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city’s finance secretary said on Thursday.

Yue, currently one of the HKMA’s three deputy chief executives, will succeed Norman Chan, who has completed two five-year terms. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kim Coghill)