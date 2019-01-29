Hong Kong Exchange Fund 2018 investment income dives 95 pct y/y - HKMA

HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$13.9 billion ($1.77 billion) in 2018, a 94.7 percent plunge from a year earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with a record high HK$264 billion investment gain in 2017.

HKMA’s Chief Executive Norman Chan said the exchange fund managed to record positive results despite the highly volatile financial markets and a combination of falling equity prices, rising bond yields and a strong U.S. dollar. “Looking ahead, it is very likely that the investment environment in 2019 will remain as unpredictable and difficult as in 2018,” Chan told reporters in a press conference.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.