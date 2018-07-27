FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund H1 investment income falls 80 pct y/y to HK$27.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$27.3 billion ($3.48 billion) in 2018’s first half, 80 percent less than a year earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure compared with a revised HK$136.2 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.8486 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

