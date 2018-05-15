Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q1 investment income hits HK$26.1 bln - HKMA

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$26.1 billion ($3.32 billion) in the first quarter of 2018, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with an adjusted HK$64.9 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier, and investment income of HK$66.0 billion in the fourth quarter.

In 2017, the exchange fund saw its investment income hitting an adjusted record-high HK$264.0 billion.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu Editing by Eric Meijer)