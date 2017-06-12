Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray stopped 27 shots for his second shutout in as many games and the fourth of his career in the postseason. He was brilliant during a 3:28 stretch of power play time by Nashville midway through the third period, coming up with four stops.

LW Carl Hagelin sealed Pittsburgh’s second straight Stanley Cup with an empty-netter at 19:46. It was his second of the playoffs.

RW Patric Hornqvist scored at 18:25 of the third period to snap a scoreless tie and lead Pittsburgh to a 2-0 win at Nashville on Sunday, giving the Penguins a 4-2 series win in the Stanley Cup final. Hornqvist helped the Penguins become the NHL’s first back-to-back champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. He said he changed nothing about his style of play. “You just play the right way,” he said. “One bounce can change the whole game.”

C Sidney Crosby, who scored eight goals and dished out 19 assists in 24 playoff games, was named Conn Smythe Trophy winner as postseason most valuable player for the second straight year. He became the third back-to-back winner since the award was first handed out in 1965. The others were current Penguins owner Mario Lemieux in 1991 and 1992 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent in 1974 and 1975. Crosby is the sixth player to win multiple Conn Smythe Awards. The others are Lemieux, Parent, Patrick Roy (1986, 1993 and 2001), Bobby Orr (1970 and 1972) and Wayne Gretzky (1985 and 1988).