Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

C Colton Sissons appeared to put the Predators on the board by poking in a loose puck from the crease early in the second period. However, referee Kevin Pollock, working in his second Cup final, lost sight of the puck and blew his whistle. That nullified the goal and sent the sellout crowd, which by one unofficial count chucked eight catfish on the ice during the evening, into a frenzy. "Obviously, it's unfortunate, but what are you going to do? It just (stinks) that we're on the losing side of it," Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban said. Later in the period, Sissons was stopped on a breakaway.

D Ryan Ellis, who sustained an undisclosed injury in the second period of Game 5, was back in uniform and in the starting lineup for Game 6.

G Pekka Rinne saved 27 of 28 shots but lost for just the second time in 11 postseason home games.