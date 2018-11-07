Drug maker Lundbeck raises 2018 financial guidance

Healthcare
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Lundbeck raised its full-year financial guidance on Wednesday citing “better-than-expected sales performance”.

Lundbeck raised its full year EBIT forecast to 5.1-5.4 billion Danish crowns from 4.9-5.2 billion crowns.

The company, which develops drugs for brain disorders, delivered a third-quarter operating profit of 4.45 billion Danish crowns versus the 4.44 billion forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Lundbeck is expecting to see growth for 2018 in all regions although a significant decline in Onfi sales is expected from the fourth quarter onwards. (Reporting by Izabela Niemiec in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely)

