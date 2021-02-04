Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Drugmaker Lundbeck beats forecasts but expects 2021 profit fall

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Thursday posted fourth-quarter earnings above expectations but said it expects lower sales and profit this year.

Lundbeck’s fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1 billion Danish crowns ($161.5 million), compared with 868.8 million crowns forecast by analysts. ($1 = 6.1925 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Tim Barsoe Editing by David Goodman )

