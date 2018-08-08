Lundbeck Q2 beats forecast, lifts 2018 guidance

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Wednesday posted better than expected second quarter earnings and adjusted its full-year forecast to the upper end of the earlier guidance range.

Second quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at 1.35 billion Danish crowns ($210.5 million) compared to the 1.19 billion crowns expected by analysts.

It now expects a full-year EBIT between 4.9 and 5.2 billion crowns, up from an earlier guidance range of 4.8-5.2 billion.