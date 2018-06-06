FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 7:33 PM / in 2 hours

Drugmaker Lundbeck to settle U.S. charity probe for $52.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck said on Wednesday that it had reached a deal to pay $52.6 million to resolve a U.S. probe into its financial support of patient assistance charitable foundations.

The company called the deal an agreement in principle and said the final terms of a settlement were subject to further negotiation with the U.S. Justice Department. Lundbeck said the agreement included no admission of wrongdoing by the company. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

