STOCKHOLM, May 17 (Reuters) -

** H&M chairman and main owner Stefan Persson bought over 7 million shares in the company on May 14-16, according to an update of the Swedish FSA’s insider registry on Thursday

** Shares bought for about 985 million SEK ($113 million)

($1 = 8.7033 Swedish crowns)