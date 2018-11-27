H&M says to close down Cheap Monday brand

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Tuesday it would close down its independent brand Cheap Monday by the end of June 2019.

“Cheap Monday has a traditional wholesale business model, which is a model that has faced major challenges due to the shift in the industry,” H&M said in a statement.

“There has been a negative trend in the Cheap Monday’s sales and profits for a long time. The H&M group therefore intends to close down Cheap Monday.

H&M said it saw great potential for all its other smaller independent brands, which include COS and & Other Stories.