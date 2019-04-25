9th Circuit revives lace pattern copyright cases against H&M, others

A New York-based textile maker won another chance to proceed with its copyright infringement lawsuits against international retailer H&M and two other apparel companies, as a federal appeals court on Wednesday found that the judge presiding over the actions had misinterpreted the law and abused his discretion.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Malibu Textiles’ claims that its copyrighted lace-overlay patterns have been infringed by H&M, a Swedish retailer with hundreds of stores in the U.S., and by Los Angeles-based apparel companies Label Lane International and Entry Inc dba Alt.B.

