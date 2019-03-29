Cyclical Consumer Goods
H&M Q1 pretax profit falls less than expected

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Friday a smaller than expected fall in fiscal first-quarter pretax profit as it sold more products at full price and improvement in purchasing and logistics.

Pretax profit in December through February shrank to 1.04 billion Swedish crowns ($112.1 million) from a year-ago 1.26 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 44 percent fall to 708 million. ($1 = 9.2774 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Esha Vaish)

