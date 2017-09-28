FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M Q3 pretax profit just tops forecast
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 28, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 22 days ago

H&M Q3 pretax profit just tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fashion group H&M reported on Thursday a marginally smaller fall than expected in quarterly pretax profit and said sales had slowed somewhat toward the end of September.

Pretax profit in June through August, H&M’s fiscal third quarter, shrank 20 percent from a year earlier to 5.02 billion Swedish crowns ($614 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 21 percent drop. ($1 = 8.1689 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.