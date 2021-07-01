H&M reports higher March-May pretax profit than expected

STOCKHOLM, July 1 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M reported on Thursday a bigger pretax profit than expected for the March-May period, its fiscal second quarter.

The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer swung to a pretax profit of 3.59 billion Swedish crowns ($419 million)from a year-earlier loss of 6.48 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 3.42 billion crown profit. ($1 = 8.5635 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)