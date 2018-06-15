FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 6:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

H&M Q2 local-currency sales unchanged, just below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Friday slightly lower local-currency sales growth than expected for its fiscal second quarter.

Local-currency sales including VAT in the March-May period were unchanged from a year earlier, against a mean Reuters poll forecast for a 0.5 percent increase.

Reported sales excluding VAT were up 1 percent to 52.0 billion crowns ($5.94 billion), lagging a forecast 3 percent rise to 53.0 billion crowns.

$1 = 8.7495 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm

