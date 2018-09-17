FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

H&M Q3 sales beat expectations

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday higher local-currency sales growth than expected for its fiscal third quarter.

Local-currency sales including VAT in the June-August period rose 4 percent from a year earlier, against a mean Reuters poll forecast for a 1.9 percent increase.

Reported sales excluding VAT were up 9 percent to 55.8 billion Swedish crowns, beating a forecast 5.5 percent rise to 54.0 billion crowns. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

