H&M's sales grow 5% in Q4 in local currencies

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a slightly smaller rise in fiscal fourth-quarter sales than expected and said the fact Black Friday fell later this year had a negative effect.

Net sales in the September-November period rose 9% to 61.7 billion crowns ($6.41 billion) from a year-earlier 56.4 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a 10% rise to 62.0 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimates.

In local currencies, sales growth was 5%. ($1 = 9.6261 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)