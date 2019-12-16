Apparel & Accessories
December 16, 2019 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

H&M's sales grow 5% in Q4 in local currencies

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a slightly smaller rise in fiscal fourth-quarter sales than expected and said the fact Black Friday fell later this year had a negative effect.

Net sales in the September-November period rose 9% to 61.7 billion crowns ($6.41 billion) from a year-earlier 56.4 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a 10% rise to 62.0 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimates.

In local currencies, sales growth was 5%. ($1 = 9.6261 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below